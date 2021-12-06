Enviro Technologies launches its most secure door interlocking system “enviroDIS”

Mumbai, India, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Today, security is of paramount importance. And Enviro Technologies recognises it. Hence we have launched ‘enviroDIS’, a door interlocking facility with in-built software.

The enviroDIS can configure the door very conveniently, without using any system. The enviroDIS comes in multiple options: DIS- 2X, DIS- 4X and DIS- 4SV. The DIS- 2X comes with a 2-door facility. As the name suggests, the DIS- 4X comes with a 4-door facility. While the DIS- 4SV also comes with a 4-door facility.

The dimensions of all three versions are the same; 320mm (L) x 390mm (W) x 90mm (D).

While the DIS- 2X and DIS- 4SV are not expandable, the DIS- 4X can be expanded up to 8 doors using the slave controller.

The enviroDIS is a very safe, secure and reliable option to safeguard any residential or commercial space. A great option for the safety of your dear ones!