Shockwave Treatment for ED

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Shockwave therapy is a medical treatment that has been around for many years. It is often used as a non-invasive treatment option for kidney stones and orthopedic injuries. Recently, urologists have begun using this therapy to treat Erectile dysfunction (ED). During the treatment, a small wand-like device uses targeted sound waves to stimulate penile tissue and encourage blood flow, which can also speed up the healing process. Erectile dysfunction (ED) can be treated in many ways, some of them are medicines, injections, PRP, Penile implants, surgery and shock wave treatment. Dr. Ashish Saini provides the best erectile dysfunction treatment in delhi by painless shockwave therapy for ED. Shockwave therapy is also known as low-intensity extracorporeal shockwave therapy (Li-ESWT). It is the latest treatment in treating erectile dysfunction.