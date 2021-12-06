12thInternationl Conference on Forensic Chemistry and Biochemistry

Zurich, Switzerland, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

FORENSIC CHEMISTRY 2022

How would you like to learn from industry leaders at a conference by the nation’s leading Dental professional organization? The largest group for 12th International Conference on Forensic Chemistry and Biochemistry more than 300 professional and student attendees.

Its annual Forensic Chemistry 2022 is your opportunity to develop your skills, share ideas, learn fresh ways to grow yourself and your research, all while immersing yourself in a fostered community of professionals and resources that can enhance career knowledge.

Attend for sessions, keynotes and networking, and keep coming back for the killer opportunity to connect with leading Forensic Researchers, Doctors, Vendors and Company Managers.

— stay tuned for details about what 2022 has to offer!

Attendees Can:

Take advantage of opportunities to learn insights about Forensic Chemistry and Biochemistry Congress from a variety of oral and poster presentations.

Meet and network with forensics ranging from students to deans , faculty , and researchers .

to , , and . Take advantage of opportunities to collaborate with forensic experts from around the world.

Attend prominent plenary sessions about relevant issues affecting forensic chemistry and the recent techniques adapted in forensic chemistry.

All submitted conference papers will be peer reviewed by competent reviewers. The post conference proceedings will be abstracted and indexed in Forensic Chemistry and Biochemistry with DOI.

Conference Date: March 23-24, 2022 Zurich, Switzerland

Abstract Submission Deadline: March 21, 2022

Early Bird Registration End: October 30, 2022

General Queries: forensicchemistry[@]meetingsemail.com