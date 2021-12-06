London, UK, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Cinders Barbecues Limited is a British manufacturer, dedicated to outdoor catering design. Our ‘trademark’ long and open grill has been a success for over thirty five years, opening markets to UK manufacturing around the world. We supply countries as varied as Finland and Dubai and whilst not as surprising as the barbecues we sent to the Antarctic Research Centre, we are most proud of repeat customers from UK top hotels, pubs and street food vendors.

All Cinders barbecues are manufactured in our modern 15,000 sq ft factory near a small village in North Yorkshire.

The StreetWok LP20 packs up to 16kW of controllable punch into a portable appliance weighing only 17kg.

The TrailerWok LP7 embodies all the benefits of the StreetWok LP20, but at a more leisurely pace.

Our accessories are simple and robust, and designed to enhance the versatility of your catering operation.