JJC Law Welcomes Associate Attorney Grant Wood

New Orleans, LA, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —Louisiana’s JJC Law is delighted to announce the addition of Grant Wood to its highly regarded legal team.

Wood will help maintain the boutique law firm’s commitment to excellence by representing its clients primarily in the areas of motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, maritime and general personal injury.

JJC Law specializes in handling personal injury claims, claims against insurance companies (such as property/hurricane claims), and disputes between individuals and businesses. Common claims handled by JJC Law include injuries from auto accidents, defective products, 18-wheeler and truck accidents, motorcycle wrecks, slips, trips and falls due to dangerous conditions, wrongful death and medical malpractice.

About Grant Wood

Originally from Nashville but with family ties to New Orleans, Wood moved to the city in 2011 to attend Tulane Law School. After graduating, he participated in Moot Court and the Tulane Criminal Litigation Clinic, then went on to work for the Honorable Paula A. Brown as a law clerk in Orleans Parish Civil District Court.

Wood is now a seasoned attorney, with over five years of experience briefing and arguing cases in both state court and federal court in Louisiana.

He is a member of the local, regional and national law community, maintain active membership in the Louisiana Association for Justice, the New Orleans Bar Association, the Academy of New Orleans Trial Lawyers, American Association for Justice, and the Federal Bar Association.

Wood said of his joining the firm: “It’s great to be a part of JJC Law’s legal team. Jeff, Jimmy and Cayce are experienced, energetic, and relentless advocates for their clients who possess the work ethic and resources to properly prepare a case for trial and the skill to win it.”

He will become part of a legal team that includes founding partners James “Jimmy” Courtenay, Jeff Green and Cayce Peterson.

Peterson commented: “We are happy to welcome Grant on board. At JJC Law, we take pride in devoting time and resources necessary to achieve the best outcome possible for every case we accept. His experience, sharp intellect and drive to work hard for his clients make Grant an excellent addition to our team.”

About JJC Law

Courtenay began his legal career defending insurance companies in trucking cases but now he has uses his unique experience to help injured parties and those battling insurance companies. He specializes in transportation law, general personal injury and insurance litigation.

After becoming a lawyer in 2006, Green spent the first five years of his career representing corporate clients at a large defense firm. In 2011, he left the defense side to represent those injured due to the negligence of others. He is widely regarded as a meticulous and diligent litigator that outworks his opponents. Green helps people with serious injuries and focuses on significant cases that require skill, creativity and his distinctive work ethic to achieve maximum results.

Peterson specializes in maritime, products liability, environmental and personal injury litigation. His education in physics, mathematics and computer science, and a lifetime of experience growing up around the offshore and inland oil and gas industry, has given him a unique understanding of technical, scientific and industry-specific issues that often arise in maritime and environmental cases.

For more information, follow JJC Law on social media @jjcinjurylaw or check them out on the web at www.jjclaw.com.

JJC Law LLC

Phone: (504) 513-8820

Email:info@jjclaw.com

Address: 3914 Canal St.

New Orleans, LA 70119