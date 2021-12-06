AI, Big Data and Blockchain software development

London, UK, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Unicsoft is a trusted technology consulting company, delivering AI and Blockchain solutions to drive business outcomes for startups and enterprises.

The Unicsoft team has deep expertise in:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Blockchain

Big Data

Data Science

Data Analytics fields.

We help startups validate ideas, build an MVP, iterate towards reaching product-market fit, and scale fast.

For enterprises, we provide technology consulting comprising building business-led solutions and energizing legacy systems that drive business performance and constrain inefficiencies.

Unicsoft addresses excellent customer experience as our highest priority. We achieve it via clear and timely communication, transparency in managing customers’ expectations, a highly orchestrated development process, and a pro-active and consistent team.