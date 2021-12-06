AI, Big Data and Blockchain software development

Posted on 2021-12-06 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

London, UK, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Unicsoft is a trusted technology consulting company, delivering AI and Blockchain solutions to drive business outcomes for startups and enterprises.

The Unicsoft team has deep expertise in:

  • Machine Learning
  • Natural Language Processing
  • Computer Vision
  • Blockchain
  • Big Data
  • Data Science
  • Data Analytics fields.

We help startups validate ideas, build an MVP, iterate towards reaching product-market fit, and scale fast.

For enterprises, we provide technology consulting comprising building business-led solutions and energizing legacy systems that drive business performance and constrain inefficiencies.

Unicsoft addresses excellent customer experience as our highest priority. We achieve it via clear and timely communication, transparency in managing customers’ expectations, a highly orchestrated development process, and a pro-active and consistent team.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution