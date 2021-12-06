MSM Set to Hold Webinar on International Student Enrollment Rebound, Steps to Take

Vancouver, Canada, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — With vaccination rates ramping up and COVID-19 cases gradually declining, more countries are opening their doors to international students again. This trend is starting to be felt in some top study destinations and data indicate that international enrollment will rebound significantly when essential measures are in place.

With this, institutions eyeing to welcome back foreign learners need to ensure that they take the right strategies to benefit from the enrollment rebound. With these in mind, M Square Media (MSM) will be holding its latest Think-in Event titled, “Understanding the Enrollment Rebound: Steps You Should Take” on the 2nd of December from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM ET.

The webinar will feature as guest panelist Fred Siegel, Admissions & Enrollment Management and Student Services professional at 3 major national universities and a member of the MSM US Advisory Board. Fred has 40 years of expertise in the field of higher education and has successfully led initiatives around enrollment management, admissions, and student affairs at prestigious universities, namely the University of Delaware, George Washington University, and Claremont Graduate University.

The webinar will be moderated by MSM Global-US Vice President May Arthur. Also joining the panel is George F. Kacenga, Ph.D., MSM AVP for University Partnerships.

Interested parties may register through this link:

https://bit.ly/3EepQIo

