India’s Emerging Mobile App Development Company ‘Cmile’ Achieved 5 Star Rating From Clutch

Pune, India, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — India is one of the developing countries in the world and the third biggest nation when it comes to startups. Today, we will talk about a startup that exemplifies precision, quality, and growth in the app development industry. It is a matter of pride and inspiration that Cmile had set an example for other startups. The company received the latest 5-star rated review on Clutch, a B2B ratings and reviews platform based in Washington, DC.

Cmile was founded in 2018 by Chirag Palesha, headquartered in Pune, India. Chirag graduated from San Diego University in Computer Science. After graduation, he decided to do something for his homeland that could positively impact people’s lives. So instead of continuing to start a company in the US, Chirag decided to come back to India and started Cmile. He said, “Having a family-owned small scale business in the MSME sector I have seen most of the grassroots problems faced by the Indian MSME market. Growing the Indian MSME economy as a businessman is not a profession for me. Like Ratan Tata Sir, I want to keep working more and more for the nation not because of fame or money. But because people of India are my family.”

He observed the Indian MSME market and found that people are more familiar with Mobile Apps than desktop or web apps, but there were not many apps which could solve the Indian consumer demands. The journey was not easy because already there are thousands of companies who are in this industry. To fill the gap between good and excellent, he started a mobile app development company Cmile, that serves clients and enhances users’ life.

Chirag always says, “If you want to be in the market for the long term, then give users a solid reason why they should use your app? Users only switch to new apps when they get more benefits.”

There are thousands of app development companies in India. Still, Cmile got recognition in less time because the team is well aligned with the vision, and they are clear about their goals. Even after developing the apps, Cmile takes extra care about Updates and on-time maintenance. Cmile treats clients like their business partners.

As per various reports, the global mobile application market size was valued at $106.27 billion in 2018 and projected to reach $407.31 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2019 to 2026. These might be encouraging figures, but the question is how transparent the app development market is? To solve and answer this question, Chirag launched Cmile, and within these years, the company served many clients, and the company got an outstanding response from them.

Cmile is focused on delivering the best quality that the client expects. The secret of the company is its core team of developers. They are highly qualified, trained, and know what clients’ requirements are; as per the client’s business model, they execute plans and strategies then develop a clean and appealing app that is bug-free, easy to maintain, user-friendly, and also provide timely updates.

The other important thing in the market is the price structure, thanks to Chirag and his team, who understood the need and their requirements. When it comes to startups, more than 75% of the startups have issues with the budget and they do not want to spend huge amounts during the initial days. Therefore Cmile, offers a platform where any startups or established company can avail the services, because of their aggressive pricing structure everyone can afford to develop an app. Cmile converts problems into possibilities.

Services Offered by Cmile

Android & iOS App Development Hybrid App Development (React-native and Flutter) App Design App Testing App Marketing App Maintenance & Support, and much more

“It feels great when companies like Clutch compliment us with their 5 Star ratings. For me, my team is my family, and they are continuously doing commendable work by delivering excellence,” Chirag added.

We all know millions of apps are there on the App and Play Store, but only a few get recognized, and other apps go missing online. Most companies make mistakes in understanding the market and are developing an app without any proper solutions. Whereas, the team of Cmile develops an app that solves the problem of the customers and gives a solid reason to switch over the app developed by Cmile.

The company works with a vision to solve the problem and offer the best alternate solution to customers. Overall, Cmile is a place where your business gets a boost in its goals and increases the chances of being successful. So come and experience the excellence with Cmile.