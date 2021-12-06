Vantage Circle is Presenting the SHRM India Annual Conference 2021 Aiming to Enrich Workplace Culture

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Vantage Circle, a simple and AI-empowered employee engagement solution, has partnered with SHRM India, for their Annual Flagship Conference happening virtually on December 2nd and 3rd, 2021. The conference aims to provide insights and strategies to enable HR and business leaders to contribute to the strategic direction of their respective organizations.



This is an exciting and pivotal time in the HR profession. Now, more than ever, HR teams are required to assume a greater leadership role, contributing to the strategic direction of their organization.

Business leaders and the workforce will rely on HR to drive scalable strategies, empower inclusive workplace cultures and enrich organizational success. That’s why the SHRM India Annual Conference 2021 is more important than ever.

The conference brings together over 2000 industry professionals & business leaders, and 500+ CXOs to engage on best workplace practices during over 50+ sessions with 20+ hours of learning.

To enroll in the conference, please visit: https://www.shrmconference.org/iac21

Some of the renowned speakers in the conference include Dave Ulrich (Rensis Likert Professor, Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, & Partner, RBL Group), Amitabh Kant (CEO, Niti Aayog), Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Executive Chairperson, Biocon & Biocon Biologics) Dr. Praveer Sinha (CEO & Managing Director, The Tata Power Company Limited), Krishna Raghavan (Chief People Officer, Flipkart), Mandira Bedi (Television Presenter, Author, Actress, Fashion Designer), P Dwarkanath (Director – Group Human Capital, GSK), Yashwant Mahadik (President – Global HR, Lupin), S Y Siddiqui (Executive Advisor, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.) and many more.

From Vantage Circle; Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder, will be the speaker on the topic ‘Leveraging Technology to Recognize and Manage Talent in Today’s Global Environment’, Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder will be talking about ‘Leveraging Employee Recognition to improve Engagement in the Hybrid Workplace’, and Nikhil Norula, Head of Americas is delivering a workshop on ‘Delivering Authentic and Impactful Recognition at the Workplace through the AIRe framework’.

“We are delighted to be the title partner of the HR education conference, SHRM India Annual Conference 2021, where the global business thought leaders and the industry professionals will be sharing their ideas and innovations to create a positive work environment and enhance employee experience.” quoted, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.



Announcing the conference, Ms. Achal Khanna, CEO – SHRM India and Business Head – APAC & MENA, said, “With the dawn of a new normal and as organizations return to offices, for the HR profession, this is an exciting and pivotal moment as we are expected to assume a greater leadership role and help drive scalable strategies, empower inclusive workplace cultures and enrich organizational success. The 10th edition of SHRM India Annual Conference provides an opportunity to engage on best workplace practices, learn about the latest trends & research, and in the process, equip HR Leaders and People Managers to confidently reframe the future and thrive in the new world order”.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is bringing Ease and Simplicity to Employee Engagement by using simple and Smart global solutions for employee rewards & recognition, feedback, and wellness. Its comprehensive and cost-effective platform is designed to help organizations in attracting and retain their top talents. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, WIPRO, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. For more information, please visit https://www.vantagecircle.com/.

About SHRM:

SHRM’s mission is to support the HR professionals and advance the HR profession through globally recognized certifications, collaborative communities, comprehensive resources, research, professional development opportunities, academic alliances and advisory services. Representing 3,10,000 members in 165 countries. The SHRM Body of Competency and Knowledge™ (SHRM BoCK™), which is based on the SHRM Competency Model outlines the content of SHRM’s certification examinations, the SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP®) exam for early-career and mid-level practitioners, and the SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP®) exam for senior-level and executive practitioners. SHRM credentials provide reliable indicators to the global business community that the credential holder has the necessary capabilities in both aspects of HR practice—competencies and knowledge—that are required for effective job performance. www.shrm.org