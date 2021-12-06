https://www.onescreen.ai/blog/onescreen.ai-names-jeanne-hopkins-as-chief-revenue-officer

BOSTON, USA, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —OneScreen.ai, a SaaS-enabled B2B market network provider for out-of-home (OOH) advertising, has named Jeanne Hopkins as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), returning the sales and marketing force to Boston tech. Jeanne is known for taking startups to the next level, most recently setting sales records at tech-enabled pickup and delivery laundry service, HappyNest, in Rhode Island. Earlier this year, Jeanne joined OneScreen.ai’s Advisory Board to help deliver the first true market network for OOH advertising.

“With Jeanne’s depth and breadth of customer-centric sales and marketing experience, she is the perfect addition to guide the OneScreen.ai team to our next phase of growth,” said Sam Mallikarjunan, co-founder and CEO of OneScreen.ai. “With the technological advances in OOH, marketers and brands are increasingly hyper-targeting their audiences out in the real world. We are thrilled to have Jeanne’s leadership and direction as we support the exploding OOH market.”

OneScreen.ai is building the first true market network for OOH advertising, a platform where sellers list and buyers buy with full transparency and without the need for the manual and outdated processes that have become the norm for the industry. While most industry solutions rely on being walled gardens, OneScreen.ai is totally freemium. The company’s market network lists inventory profiles in the directory whether they transact through the company or not.

“The online advertising market has enjoyed growth in recent years, but both traditional and digital OOH advertising is surging in popularity because it works,” said Hopkins. “The opportunity to bring OOH together into one, centralized platform is tremendous for brands and customers looking to connect. I look forward to bringing my leadership to OneScreen.ai as we blaze a new trail in the world of out-of-home advertising, much like we did in the early days of HubSpot.”

Backed with 30+ years of expertise in marketing technology and data, Jeanne is known for building sustainable customer and team relationships while bridging the gap between marketing and sales organizations. She recently served Rhode Island-based custom sports apparel startup, SquadLocker as CRO. Most recently in Boston, she served as CMO for travel management software company Lola.com, recently acquired by Capital One.

During the early days of HubSpot, Jeanne helped the company land on the number two spot on the Inc. 500 list of fastest growing companies by generating 50,000 net new leads per month. She has also held the CMO title at Ipswitch (now Progress), SmartBear, and Continuum (now ConnectWise) and other executive marketing positions at Symmetricom (now Microsemi) and MarketingSherpa.

Jeanne has served as an advisor at numerous companies. She is currently advising Siemplify, TermGrid, Rank the Vote, Below the Fold, and USEFULL (formerly Coffee Cup Collective). Jeanne co-authored “Go Mobile,” a top-selling mobile marketing book on Amazon, in 2012. She loves educating the masses as a frequent speaker at industry events and is a social media powerhouse with nearly 84,000 @jeannehopkins followers on Twitter and 10,000+ followers on LinkedIn.

OneScreen.ai recently announced closing $3 million in seed funding, having raised $4.5 million to date.

The company is hiring for multiple positions in Customer Success, Finance, Product Management, HR, Software Engineering, and other departments. To learn more, go to: https://www.onescreen.ai/careers.

About OneScreen.ai

Founded by former executives and alumni from Google, HubSpot, and Wayfair, OneScreen.ai is modernizing the fragmented out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry. From billboards, blimps, and buses to wrapped cars and connected TV in bars and restaurants, OOH advertising is a $30 billion industry and growing, but 50% of inventory goes unsold. OneScreen.ai’s first streamlined, connected, and AI-powered all-in-one media platform is a centralized space where marketers can locate, buy, deploy, and measure OOH advertising campaigns, connecting brands with their ideal customers. To learn more, visit www.onescreen.ai and follow on LinkedIn.

