Payroll, HR, and Labor | K&T Forlex

We at K & T Forlex advise our clients on the complex regulatory and legal aspects of employment and labor laws in order to ensure full compliance with all the applicable laws and provisions.

We are actively involved in drafting and reviewing various employment documentation/ Agreements and advising on a wide range of labor laws related queries, HR policies/ manuals including structuring of ESOPs, standardization of employment agreements, transfer of employees, termination, non-compete issues, and more. We predominantly represent companies and their management on employment-related projects and litigation.

Hire Payroll services on a monthly/quarterly/annually basis

HR policies, HR training, Employee manuals

Consultancy on labor issues and related compliances

POST at Workplace

WHAT DO WE DO?

K & T Forlex is a comprehensive and quality legal solution partner with offices in Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, and Pune. Our core areas of expertise include corporate law, business intelligence, legal and financial due intelligence, patent and trademark protection, among others. K & T Forlex caters to corporate clients to establish a multinational presence with a unique approach. Our core competency lies in excellent representation, responsiveness, and a personalized approach. Established in 2005, K & T Forlex continues its tradition of service excellence with an experienced group of domestic and international lawyers, attorneys, and advisors from various domains.

