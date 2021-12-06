Areca Plate Exporter in India

Madurai, India, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Anya Exports is a Areca leaf plate Exporters, Manufacturers, Suppliers in Madurai. We offer top-quality easily customizable areca plates to the clients at prices within their budget. We at “Eco Friendly Concept” aim to reduce the impact on our environment by creating and promoting Areca Leaf products which are being produced with sustainable resource (made from fallen leaves – 100% natural) through Eco friendly process (no chemicals or additives used) and make sure it is acceptable to Earth when disposed (biodegradable & compostable). Areca leaf plates have other special additional values after being used.

The disposable plates act as a great source of organic manure. The plates can also be used as a good fertilizer which also enhances plant growth Our Areca nut Leaf Dinnerware is used for many purposes. These elegant, customized disposable Areca plates made from Areca leaves are an eco-friendly alternative to plastic disposable plates. We are in the business of Eco Friendly Products in the industry. We have a basic motive of promoting the Eco friendly environment. In the way of implementing that we are involved in the manufacturing and exporting of Bio products. By the way of promoting the bio friendly product usage, we are also employing people from rural areas for a fair wage.

Eco plates are well structure prepared using our Hi-tech technology and used as dinnerware like Restaurants, Functions, wedding, naming ceremonies etc and exported to various countries to satisfy clients needs we provide a quality products.

We are much concerned about the quality. The products are made in the most hygienic way. We are making the QC inspection for each and every plate as part of the production. We deal with both Domestic and international market. Different quality standards are being followed based on the markets (Domestic and international).