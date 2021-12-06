Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — It is raining discount offers on Hirawats uniform collection. Buying uniforms for all industries can be a costly affair for some. But not anymore! Now you can purchase breathable and excellent quality uniforms at reasonable prices.

* Get exclusive discount on all Apparel

Are you a doctor, lawyer, steward, or chef? Hirawats understands every professional needs to upgrade their professional attire frequently due to regular use. So, we make sure to cover all the industries in our year-end uniform deals.

Here check out our deals on apparel that you can’t miss!

* Free Embroidery: Use Coupon Code: FESTIVE

If you’re looking for uniform customization, there is a coupon code for you as well! We have brought a free embroidery deal on any apparel of your choice.

Above all, our fine quality and precisely embroidered uniforms will create a brand identity while giving your employees an ideal professional look.

* Flat 500 OFF on 5000 and Above Sale! Use Coupon Code: SAVE500

This one is a special discount code for those planning to shop more pants, shirts & T-shirts for students and Medical Uniforms and all products.

Now you can buy many garments without burning a hole in your pocket. Also, you might be needing a new pair of school uniforms for your kids after almost two years of school reopening.

Children grow too fast, and the old apparel won’t fit them. So, apply this coupon code and fill the cart at a discounted cost.

* Flat 10% OFF on 10k above purchases

Ordering uniforms for the whole staff or alumni couldn’t be more reasonable. Corporates, Hotels, or Schools looking forward to placing a bulk uniform order must take advantage of this lucrative Limited period offer.

Shop now and enjoy uniforms at 10% discounted rates! You can send an email to “sales@hirawatsonline.com” to get the discount details.

Reference Link: https://www.hirawatsonline.com/blog/clearance-sale-2021-deals-on-all-uniforms-hirawats/