Amerigo Scientific Announces Offering of Human Plasmin, Recombinant

New York, USA, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distribution company focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities, now introduces human Plasmin, recombinant that are generated by activation of recombinant human Glu-Plasminogen (produced in insect cells) with human urokinase. This new product can be applied for research areas, such as coagulation research, medical research, protein-structure, sequence analysis, and biochemical research.

Proteins have a wide range of applications, such as functional assays, drug screening or western blotting. Amerigo Scientific offers many types of high-purity proteins to meet any research needs, including the purified membrane proteins and membrane protein detergents, reagents, and surfactant kits. Specifically, Amerigo Scientific’s detergents and reagents are designed to preserve the original structure and function of membrane proteins (GPCRs, ion channels, transporters, receptors, anchors, and viral proteins), providing solutions to develop conformational antibodies, formulate new vaccines, and carry out structure-based drug discovery and/or high throughput screening.

“Amerigo Scientific offers high-quality purified membrane proteins involved in a wide range of diseases for many discovery programs. From membrane protein extraction, stabilization, isolation to crystallization, we offer membrane protein detergents, reagents, and surfactant kits for your discovery projects to improve the poor solubilization rate and the weak stability of membrane proteins.” said Nina Cooper, Ph.D., the senior scientist at Amerigo Scientific.

Amerigo Scientific now expands its protein portfolio, and this new human Plasmin, recombinant is now released for the biological researchers to support science discoveries. It can be used in coagulation research, medical research, protein-structure, sequence analysis, and biochemical research. Related products such as human Pro-Glu-Plasminogen, recombinant and Plasmin substrate Tosyl-GPKpNA, chromogenic are also available at Amerigo Scientific.

“The offering is being accessible to all research communities that are pursuing the progress in life science studies. It is an effective tool for them to proceeds studies, and we’ll continue to lead the team to support the research community by providing a range of tools and resources.” added Nina. “By enabling labs and academic researchers with our high quality proteins, we are improving our ability to meet the increased demand and help scientists. As a distribution company, we assure that our manufacturers’ products are the most wanted. For any of your requirements, we guarantee to provide you with cutting-edge solutions and products and efficient services.”

For more information about the human Plasmin, recombinant, please visit https://www.amerigoscientific.com.

About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific is a distribution company that focuses on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities. Although it is a new company, Amerigo Scientific’s founder has had more than 20 years of rich experience in the biomedical and biochemical fields, and has established close contacts with key personnel in top international pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic research institutes, and government research agencies. It has a professional team, as most of its employees own a graduate (Ph.D. or master) degree in life science, so they can understand customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service with high standard.