Amerigo Scientific Launches Soluble Collagen for Cell Culture

Collagen is a well-known protein that has been widely used in biomedical research and development. 28 known types of collagen have been identified, which are extracellular and have a mainly structural role. It has various advantages as a biomaterial, one of which is that collagen demonstrates its ability to penetrate a lipid-free interface. The characteristics of collagen differ from those of synthetic polymers mainly in its mode of interaction in vivo. Compared with other natural polymers such as albumin and gelatin, collagen exhibits biodegradability, weak antigenicity, and superior biocompatibility.

Soluble collagen is derived from bovine skin and can be used as a thin coating for 2D cell culture in any cell culture dish. For use in 3D cell culture, collagen hydrogels can be generated using standard protocols. The high collagen concentration of 5 mg/ml provides freedom to select the optimal gel density for cells. In addition, this flexible matrix may be mixed with factors like other ECM components, antibiotics or growth factors, e.g. for directed cell manipulation. Supplemental cross-linking by the user is also feasible.

Amerigo Scientific now offers soluble collagen for research uses such as tissue engineering e.g. of skin, osteogenic, endothelial, hepatocytic and other tissues analysis of cell migration, e.g. at metastasis, wound healing or development. “Our soluble collagen have benefits in many aspects, such as improvement of cell adherence, natural signals for cell growth, migration and differentiation, high concentration for flexible use, and long shelf life. In addition, our Collagen Cell Carrier is also available at Amerigo Scientific, which can be applied in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.” said Nina Cooper, Ph.D., the chief scientist at Amerigo Scientific.

Amerigo Scientific is a distribution company that focuses on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities.