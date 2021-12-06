Sales of Syringes to Rise by 2.6X amid COVID-19 Vaccination Drive, Surpassing US$ 37 Bn by 2031

As per latest Fact.MR analysis, the global syringes market is set to register a CAGR of 7.8% in 2021, reaching a valuation of US$ 16.5 Bn by 2021 end.

With growing preference for parenteral drug administration, the sales of syringes are poised to rise by 2.6X, with market valuation surpassing US$ 37 Bn by 2031.

The swift growth of syringes market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising demand for invasive medical treatments, increasing usage of self-administration drugs and faster action time of syringe-based drug administration.

Rapidly increasing population creates huge demand for immunization vaccines. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 83% infants were vaccinated with 3 doses of DTP containing vaccine in 2020. This resulted in the surge of syringe sales.

Request a report sample to gain compressive insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=59

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused the demand for syringes to skyrocket in a short period. Millions of vaccines were administered around the world between 2020 and 2021 to contain the virus and the practice is likely to continue in the near future. Fact.MR predicts this trend to manifest into impressive scope for expansion for the market, facilitating growth at 10% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Disposable syringes segment will remain dominant during the forecast period. Due to diseases transmission concerns, disposable syringes are more preferred than their reusable counterparts. Fact.MR forecasts that the segment to account for more than 80% of total sales in the market by 2031.

Europe leads the global syringes market as a result of the presence of a highly developed healthcare sector, rising geriatric population, and high prevalence of chronic diseases.

“Advanced product launches with ecofriendly features will remain key strategy among manufacturers aiming for competitive edge. Overall, the market is expected to be driven by the rising usage of self-administration drugs,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Syringes Market Survey

The U.S. is projected to be the most lucrative market for syringes across North America. The U.S. market generated more than US$ 2.5 Bn revenue during 2020.

With rapidly increasing population and increasing patient pool, Asia is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market. The region is set to generate incremental opportunity of more than US$ 5.7 Bn by 2022 end.

Based on end user, hospitals will continue to lead the market, accounting for more than 2/3 rd of total syringes sales.

of total syringes sales. Disposable syringes segment is expected to hold command over the global market, accounting for 80% revenue generated during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is primarily driving the syringes market

Rapidly rising population creates huge demand for syringes.

Preference for drug administration through syringes as a result of faster action time is positively impact the market.

COVID-19 pandemic generated huge demand for syringes and the trend is likely to continue.

Technological advancement in syringes will create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers in the future.

Key Restraints

Environmental concerns emerging as a result of syringe waste might negatively impacts the market to some extent.

Rise is needle stick injuries also restraints the market.

To gain in-depth insights on Syringes Market, request methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=59

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the syringes market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio. Theya are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the global market.

In January 2021, Aurobindo Pharma Limited received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration to manufacture and market Naloxone HCL injection prefilled syringe 2mg/2ml.

In June 2021, Hindustan syringes and Medical Devices Ltd. (HMD) launched single-use Dispojekt safety needles to prevent injuries.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Syringes market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Gerresheimer AG

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited

Terumo Corporation

Nipro Corporation

Schott AG

Medtronic Plc.

Smith’s Group Plc.

Codan Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co Kg.

More Insights on the Global Syringes Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of syringes market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights into the global demand for syringes with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Product Type

General Syringes

Specialized Syringes

Conventional Syringes

Safety Syringes

Retractable Syringes

Other Syringes

Usability

Disposable Syringes

Reusable Syringes

Material

Glass Syringes

Polymer Syringes

End User

Syringes for Hospitals

Syringes for Blood Collection Centers

Syringes for Diabetic Care Centers

Syringes for Veterinary Care Centers

Syringes for Other End Users

Key Questions Covered in the Syringes Sales Outlook Report

The report offers insight into syringes demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for syringes market between 2021 and 2031

Syringes market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Syringes market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries and customization inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

Fluoro Enzymatic Assays Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Shower Chairs Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Infrared Thermometer Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E Mail : sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com