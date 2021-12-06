Pharma-grade Paper Market Is Projected To Grow At CAGR Of 4.5% During Forecast Year 2031

As per the recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global Pharma Grade Paper Market Sales is on course to achieve a highly eye-catching growth during 2021 to 2031.

Pharma Grade Paper Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the study, the global pharma-grade paper market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the year 2021-2031. The demand for these grade papers is growing as per the increased usage in pharmaceutical packaging.

Pharma grade paper is made up of cellulose fibers and it is designed in such a way that allows sterilization agent penetration. These grades provide sterility and purity to the devices until they use.

The growing pharmaceutical industry impacts the demand for medical devices and thus affects the medical packaging sector as well. The producers of pharma-grade paper are seeking opportunities for innovation by collaborating with the packaging manufacturers. Moreover, some players are also expanding the production facilities in developing countries as per the demand in the region.

Some key manufacturers operating the business in the pharma grade paper market globally includes

KJ Specialty Paper Co. Ltd

Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd.

Pudumjee Paper Products

Bomarko Inc.

PMS Healthcare Technologies

Navkar International

Sterilmedipac

BillerudKorsnas

Pharma Grade Paper: Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the global pharma grade paper market can be segmented into: Kraft paper Sack paper

Based on type, the global pharma grade paper market can be segmented as: Coated paper Uncoated paper

Based on application, the global pharma grade paper market can be segmented as: Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Steam Sterilization Irradiation Sterilization Formaldehyde Sterilization

Based on the Region, the global pharma grade paper market can be segmented as: North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



Reliable Medical Packaging and Usage Impacting the Demand in Pharmaceutical Industry

The advancement in the healthcare sector has resulted in the increased demand for high quality, pure and safe medical packaging in the pharmaceutical industry and thus the demand for pharma grade paper saw the upsurge as per the qualities it possesses.

These pharma-grade papers are used for packaging medical devices that include needles, catheters, gauge, gloves, bandages, and infusers. Moreover, they also have various applications such as ethylene oxide sterilization, steam sterilization, irradiation sterilization, and formaldehyde sterilization.

