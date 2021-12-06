Rising Trend Of Gardening Is Anticipated To Drive Lawn Shudders Market Demand

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Lawn Shredder gives estimations of the Size of Lawn Shredder Market and the overall Lawn Shredder Market Sales & share of key regional segments During Forecast 2021 to 2031

Lawn Shredder Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by Fact.MR, lawn shredder market is expected to grow at a substantial rate of 5.5% CAGR . There have been several developments in technology and products over the past years.

The facility of remote enabled lawn shredders has made it lucrative for the people to maintain their grasslands. Moreover, a notable increase in people interest for gardening, backyard beautification has led to increase in demand.

What is Driving Demand for Lawn Shredder?

The demand for lawn shredders has increased due to improved living standards and social lifestyle, increase in adoption of gardening as a hobby, increase in base of upper-middle-class people.

As people have more disposable income, they are purchasing holiday homes which usually have a garden; preference to go out for recreational activities such as a picnic, gardens, parks; more people prefer outdoor sports such as football, cricket, lawn tennis etc. which require a playground. Moreover, a gradual increase in preference for green roofs adds to the demand for gardening equipment.

Key Segments

By Operation Manual Semi Manual Robotic

By Power Source Electric Petrol Diesel

By End Use Commercial Residential

By Sales Channel Offline Retail outlets Factory outlets Online Direct Sales Third Party Websites

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Global Lawn Shredders Market Geographical Outlook

North America is expected to remain a dominant market for the lawn shredders in the coming years. The trend of maintaining a background yard, interest in gardening activities, backyard improvement and modification has been key factors for the demand in the area. Moreover, increasingly development in technology to ease of use of such equipment makes it lucrative for personal gardening.

While Asia Pacific region is expected to see highest growth in market of lawn shredders due to its growing urbanization, increasing standard of living, disposable income etc. Also, global events such as the coming Tokyo Olympics fuel the demand for such products which require aesthetic appeal of the playgrounds.

With increasing consumer’s demands, key players in this business are constantly offering best in class lawn shredders which are manufactured keeping consumers concern as priority. Middle East & African region being majorly vegetation deprived regions, are a small market for products such as lawn shredders.

Covid-19 Impact on Global Lawn Shredders Market

Covid 19 has impacted various businesses due to the imposed lockdowns. People working from the comfort of their home has made it realized the importance of having open area outdoor activities.

Most of the public places such as parks, gardens and other playgrounds were closed due to restrictions implied by the government. The restrictions imposed in the movement of people led to decrease in demand for lawn shredders as most of the people stayed home.

However, the affluent class people having backyards at their home preferred to keep their backyard maintained, this led to increase in demand for retail units of the product. Also, increasing ease of use of lawn shredders with new technologies made it lucrative for the people to adopt the hobby of gardening.

Regional regulatory bodies and government organizations have taken notable steps to tackle this pandemic crisis and fight in an efficient way.

As the relaxation in lockdown is occurring and people are moving out, use of public spaces such as gardens, parks, and playground are increasing. This demand is expected to grow with relaxation in lockdown and movement of public.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Lawn Shredder Market are:

Some of the key manufacturers are,

MTD products American Honda Motor Co.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stiga

Deere and Company

Robomow Friendly House

Husqvarna Group

AriensCo

