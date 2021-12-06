Radiation Proctitis Treatment Market Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace Over 2031

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR’s radiation proctitis treatment market report forecasts a positive growth trajectory for 2021 and beyond, majorly attributed to increasing frequencies of radiation therapy for various types of pelvic cancers. As per the report, the market is poised to reach nearly US$ 750 million by 2031, expanding at approximately 7% CAGR over the next ten years.

The market posted significant gains in the past, valued at over US$ 300 million in 2019. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, 1 in 5 people develop cancer during their lifetime, with breast cancer topping the list (~25%). Simultaneously, incidence of prostate and cervical cancer is also rising, prompting patients to seek powerful radiation treatment.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5281

Consequently, radiation proctitis incidence has also surged, with studies advocating that external beam radiation causing incidence rates to vary anywhere between 2% to 39%, while intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) incidence rates vary from 1% to 9%. Hence, prominent manufacturers are introducing a plethora of oral and surgical treatment approaches, with specific emphasis on anti-inflammatory drug production and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By indication, acute radiation proctitis treatment remains dominant, with chronic radiation proctitis treatment to expand swiftly

Anti-inflammatory drug-based oral therapy to remain the most preferred treatment for radiation proctitis

Incorporation of hyperbaric oxygen therapy to fuel radiation proctitis treatment prospects across the U.S.

The market in the U.K. experiencing high growth amid increasing cervical cancer treatment procedures

Broadening cancer research funding to bolster sales of radiation proctitis treatment solutions in the German market

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5281

Key Market Segments

Indication Acute Radiation Proctitis Chronic Radiation Proctitis

Therapy Oral Therapy Antidiarrheal Anti-inflammatory Agents Others Ablative Procedures Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Formalin Surgery

Region North America (US and Canada) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of LATAM) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of APAC) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA)



Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5281

The report covers following Radiation Proctitis Treatment Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Radiation Proctitis Treatment Market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Fortified Wine Market

Latest industry Radiation Proctitis Treatment Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Radiation Proctitis Treatment Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Radiation Proctitis Treatment Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Radiation Proctitis Treatment Market major players

Radiation Proctitis Treatment Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Radiation Proctitis Treatment Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

For More Insights-https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dredging-industry-looks-for-a-revival-in-government-contracts-factmr-study-301210878.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: