eCOA, eSource & Clinical Trials Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook 2029

How Close the Industry Is to Changing Clinical Trials?

Clinical trials are witnessing a turmoil of changes as an increased number of pharma companies have placed their focus on addressing the growing concerns around efficiency. Unleashing the power of digitization through eCOA, eSource, and clinical trial solutions, companies have set their focus on streamlining clinical trials, enhancing R&D efficiency, and cutting costs of length processes.

In view of the growing demand for timely launch of drugs, devices, and healthcare solutions, coupled with the growing stringency of regulations for product approval, it is highly likely to witness a paradigm shift in the clinical trial processes.

Why Digitization will Disrupt Clinical Trials?

There is a growing demand for more clinical trials across more sites, and this need is set to proliferate in the years to come. As digital technologies could reduce clinical trial costs and streamline the processes, a large number of healthcare facilities and research centers have placed their focus on paper-less ways.

This has further made clinical trials less about collecting protocol-defined data points, and more about leveraging data from patient records and various other electronic sources, such as devices and apps, and electronic interoperability. Several pharma companies and research centers are leveraging eSources, including Electronic Health Records (EHR), devices and apps, Non-Case Report Form (CRF), and direct data capture to streamline their clinical trial processes.

What Organizations Need to Do to Stay on Top of Digitization?

Growing part of literature continues to indicate substantial increase in the costs of running clinical trials and an evident need to harness advancing technology to enhance certain processes.

As clinical trial digitization offers a solution for a wide range of challenges that need to be addressed, an increased number of companies are scrapping paper ways to move ahead with time-effective and cost-effective approaches for clinical trials.

Several pharmaceutical companies have been pushing for the development of eCOA solutions, in line with the mounting pressure to manage and reduce the overall costing of clinical developments and studies.

