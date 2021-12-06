Industrial Floor Scrubber Market Set To Record Exponential Growth By 2031-End

The global industrial floor scrubbers market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 2.9 billion by the end of 2020. The industry is likely to gain traction during the coronavirus outbreak owing to strict implementation of health and safety rules, and increased demand for industrial floor scrubbers from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. However, reduced demand from the food service and manufacturing sectors owing to lockdown restrictions will limit growth in 2020.

The market is likely to reflect fast growth throughout the forecast period between 2020 and 2030, supported by incorporation of automation/robotics technology in product offerings for applications, not only in healthcare, but also in manufacturing, food, and retail sectors.

Market players in the industrial floor scrubber market are focused on product launches, strategic collaborations in the industry, and long-term contracts with major end user businesses. Also, manufacturers are also looking to leverage the short-term increase in demand during the covid-19 pandemic to bolster sales and revenue.

Key Takeaways from Industrial Floor Scrubber Market Report

  • The global industrial floor scrubbers market is reached a valuation of US$ 3.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at over 8% CAGR through 2030
  • In terms of type, walk-behind industrial floor scrubbers are anticipated to retain higher market share through 2030
  • On the basis of application, manufacturing and warehousing sector applications will reflect higher demand
  • North America is a leading regional market for industrial floor scrubbers
  • With higher demand from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector activities during the coronavirus pandemic, the industrial floor scrubbers market will experience steady growth.

Key Segments of Industrial Floor Scrubber Market

Fact.MR’s report on the industrial floor scrubber market offers data classified into three major segments-type, application, and region. This report offers essential data about the essential market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Type
  • Ride-on Scrubbers
  • Robotic Scrubbers
  • Walk-behind Scrubbers
Application
  • Government
  • Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
  • Hospitality
  • Manufacturing & Warehousing
  • Retail & Food
  • Transportation
  • Others
Region
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

