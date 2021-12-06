Fumigation Products Market To Record An Exponential CAGR By 2031

North America is one of the leading consumer of fumigation products. Especially U.S. is the prominent manufacture and consumer in this region hence North America is poised to lead the global fumigation products market during the assessment period. Increasing urbanization has resulted in facilitating considerable demand from end-use consumers.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5898

Relative high research & development spending to introduce newer products with odourless and low toxic gas emissions for residential purposes is predicted to play a vital role in shaping market growth. Further, increase in demand from the agricultural industry and grain storage facilities for pest control applications has given a positive impact to the production of across the globe and anticipated to follow the same market trend in near future.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the fumigation products market is anticipated to surpass US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 4% over the next ten years.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5898

Key Take aways from Market Study

The fumigation products market is anticipated to add 1.75 X value by 2031.

Availability of fumigation products in various forms (solid, liquid, and gas) offers ease in utilization for end users.

Demand from storage applications, agricultural industry, and residential uses predicted to surge during the forecast period.

Transportation of agricultural products for pest & insect control application has witnessed high demand and is likely to follow the same trend over the coming years.

North America is projected to create a considerable demand of ~264 thousand tons at a 3% market growth rate in terms of volume during the assessment period.

Volume sales of fumigation products reached at ~662 thousand tons in 2019, and increasing demand from end users is estimated to drive sales worth ~1.17 million tons by 2031.

Increasing awareness of hygienic and infection-free food products in the food & beverage industry is predicted to create sufficient opportunities for manufacturers.

In Asia Pacific, high urbanization and industrialization is generating sales of pest control products.

Key Market Segments Covered

Form Solid Fumigation Products Liquid Fumigation Products Gas Fumigation Products

Treatment Method Magnesium Phosphide Fumigation Products Aluminium Phosphide Fumigation Products Sulfuryl FluorideFumigation Products Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Fumigation Products Others

End User Residential Fumigation Products Agricultural Fumigation Products Warehouses/ Storage Fumigation Products Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5898

Reasons to choose Fact.MR:

Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information.

Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to the clients.

24/7 availability of services.

Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for precise market landscape.

Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients.

For More Insights-https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sprockets-market-growth-banking-on-a-post-pandemic-automotive-and-construction-industry-recovery-factmr-study-301264144.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: