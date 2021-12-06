Environmental Testing Market Global Outlook, Trends, and Forecast

The global environmental testing market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The demand for shrink film for environmental testing is increasing significantly, due to the various regulations of government and increased in the awareness among consumers regarding environment.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Increase in the stringency in regulations related to environmental protection

Environmental regulations have had enormous benefits in terms of lives saved and illnesses averted, especially through reductions in airborne particulates. Environmental regulations have greatly improved air and water quality, especially in areas that were dirtiest before the regulation. Regulations and legislations set forth by government organizations have triggered the testing, inspection, and certification of environmental samples tested by the government and manufacturing companies. Regulatory bodies have introduced guidelines for regulating the inspection, sampling, and testing services of environmental samples to detect the presence of pollutants and contaminants. These bodies have introduced various programs to generate awareness and set testing specifications to ensure the safety of the environment and reduce the health risks associated with a polluted environment.

Restraints: High capital investment for accurate and sensitive analytical testing

High costs and extensive sample preparation require laboratory analysts to use advanced testing technologies. A wide range of existing testing methods and the introduction of advanced technologies to conduct testing of environmental samples have resulted in an effective change in environmental testing. Liquid chromatography, high-performance liquid chromatography, and spectrometry are the advanced technologies that are used for environmental testing. Technologies are sensitive, accurate, and efficient. However, the mentioned technologies have a high cost of the equipment, extensive sample preparation, and calibration issues, which are a restraint to market growth. Most of the analytical methods are suitable for only certain samples such as soil, water, and effluent, while other methods are used for testing air samples. However, the cost of these tests is very high, which significantly leads to the need for higher capital investments, which, in turn, is the hindering factor for market growth.

Opportunities: Increase in industrial activities in emerging markets

Increase in industrialization in regions such as the Asia Pacific and Africa has increased awareness among the people regarding environmental pollution and degradation. This has resulted in the implementation of numerous environmental protection acts, which are the key opportunity for the environmental testing market. Because of the increase in pollution and environmental contamination, several amendments and new environmental safety standards are expected to be set up mainly in the developing economies such as Asia Pacific regions in the next five years. The progressive development of new testing methods for testing samples of contaminants such as pesticide residues, heavy metals, and organic chemicals is expected to play an important role in promoting the growth of the market.

Challenges: Lack of basic supporting infrastructure

Testing & certification practices in several developing countries lack organization, sophistication, and technology. The lack of basic supporting infrastructure for setting up testing laboratories acts as a major challenge to the growth of the market. Testing services in some areas of developing regions also face the challenge of obtaining samples from manufacturing companies, as they are fragmented and dominated by small enterprises.

There are several key issues, such as the lack of institutional coordination; shortage of equipment and technical skills & expertise for the implementation of legislation at grass root levels; and the lack of updated standards; which hinder the market for environmental testing. Good manufacturing practices (GMP) are required to ensure cooperation between manufacturing companies and government testing services. Lack of these has been acting as a bottleneck in the growth of the market. With substantial support from governments, there can be some growth in the market, majorly in developing regions such as the Asia Pacific and Africa.

North America is the dominating market for Environmental testing as it is crucial in present scenarios of industrialization, where the prevalence of contaminants and pollutants is high. Government and non-government agencies have laid down stringent plans for markets, which the organizations have to adhere to in every possible sector. The increase in demand for resources, such as drinking water, building material, and fuel is on its peak. As a result, the need for environmental testing services and certification is dominating in the region.

The presence of various environmental governing organizations in the US is driving the growth of the environmental testing market through the implementation of various environmental protection policies. The number of testing laboratories has doubled in the major regions, such as North America and Europe, in the last few years, aiming to safeguard the environment. The regulatory bodies in the regions are closely monitoring the safety and quality of the environment to establish environmental safety across the geographies.

Wastewater/effluent is the dominating sample segment for environmental testing market. Since a lot of wastewater/effluent is generated by all industrialization process in the developed economy of North America, the government encourages the wastewater recycling to meet the increasing water demand. Therefore, the region is a dominant market for testing of wastewater/effluent.

Water is the fastest growing sample segment of environmental testing market. A wide range of testing is provided by the environmental testing firms to analyze and certify water for different purposes, such as groundwater, wastewater, and drinking water. The testing companies look for aquatic toxicity, the presence of harmful microorganisms, and various unwanted organic and inorganic compounds in the water, which can be harmful to the consumption or environment