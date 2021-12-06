PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The dental adhesive market is projected to grow from USD 1.92 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.57 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.02% between 2017 and 2022. The scope of the report includes adhesives and sealants used in dental industry and dentistry applications. Europe is the largest consumer of dental adhesive. The rising global population, increasing income levels, growing awareness about dental care, and rising demand for cosmetic dental treatment are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the dental adhesive market.

New product launch was the key strategy adopted by the major players to achieve growth in the dental adhesive market between 2012 and 2017. This strategy accounted for a share of 60% of all growth strategies adopted by key market players. Companies adopted this strategy to provide improved products and develop dental adhesive for use across new applications. 3M (US), KURARAY NORITAKE DENTAL (Japan), and GSK (UK) are some of the leading players that adopted this strategy between 2010 and 2017.

Download PDF: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=98084802

Besides new product launch, companies also adopted other strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to increase their share in the dental adhesive market.

New Product Launches:

In February 2017, Kuraray America, Inc. introduced a new adhesive namely CLEARFIL Universal Bond Quick. It is a single-bottle, fluoride-releasing, universal adhesive with MDP and AMIDE-based chemistry that provides a unique rapid bond technology for dental application.

In November 2012, GSK launched a new denture adhesive for mounting – Ultra Corega which is zinc-free. The expansion of product range of Corega zinc-free denture adhesive creams zinc denture carriers offer several options to customers when choosing a product without zinc content.

In February 2012, 3M ESPE launched a new product in adhesive resin cement category named RelyX Ultimate Adhesive Resin Cement. The product is expected to deliver features such as high bond strength, ease of use, and world-class esthetics.

Sample Request: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=98084802

Mergers & Acquisitions:

In September 2015, Dentsply International Inc. and Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. announced a merger agreement. The merged entity will create a combined company with the largest sales and service infrastructure in dental adhesive market with 15,000 employees globally.

In June 2016, Dentsply Sirona acquired MIS Implants Technologies for USD 375 million; the company is a dental implant manufacturer headquartered in Northern Israel. This agreement is expected to offer new opportunities for growth and services for both the companies.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=98084802