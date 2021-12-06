Nizatidine Market To Witness Growth Acceleration During 2031

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR’s recently published report on the global nizatidine market for the forecast period 2021-2031 expects an optimistic future outlook, projecting noteworthy growth for the said period. Growth is expected to be primarily fueled by extensive application in gastric disorder treatment.

According to a study published by a group of researchers at the University of Gothenburg, nearly 40% of adults suffer from a functional gastrointestinal disorder in a 73,000 person, 33 country survey. Functional gastrointestinal disorders represent a series of chronic disorders in the gastrointestinal tract that often include severe symptoms such as heartburn, acid reflux, and dyspepsia in the upper gastrointestinal tract.

The market experienced hiccups in the recent past amid a series of product recalls by prominent manufacturers due to several compliance incompatibilities. However, these withdrawals have been overturned, reopening growth frontiers. For instance, in September 2020, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that its nizatidine oral solution 15 mg/ml was available for reorder across the U.S., meeting all FDA requirements.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By type, nizatidine capsules of doses of 150 mg and 300 mg to remain most preferred

Retail and online sales of nizatidine products to experience massive incline over coming years

Resumption of regulatory approval grants to stimulate nizatidine sales across the U.S.

India to attract significant investments, attributed to high domestic manufacturing capabilities of generic drugs

China to generate high demand amid rising prevalence of gastric cancer and irritable bowel syndrome

Key Segments Covered

Type Nizatidine Capsules Nizatidine Tablets Other Nizatidine Types

Distribution Channel Nizatidine for Hospital Pharmacies Nizatidine for Retail Pharmacies Nizatidine for Online Pharmacies



Key Questions Answered in Report

Which are the most lucrative nizatidine markets?

Which factors will impact the growth of nizatidine?

How will changing trends impact the strategies of market players?

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities across regions?

Which companies are leading the nizatidine industry?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the market?

