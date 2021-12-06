North America Sports Drink Market’s Worth is Projected to Exceed US$ 9.7 Bn by 2031 End

250 Pages Sports Drink Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Sports Drink. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Sports Drink Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Sports Drink market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Sports Drink

Market Snapshot

The Global sports drink market is constantly growing and is predicted to grow at around 5.3% CAGR through 2031, reaching a staggering value of US$ 25.5 billion by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. During exercise and recovery drinks will collectively generate 75% of the revenue in the sports drinks industry.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Sports Drink, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Sports Drink Market.

Key Segments Covered Product Type Isotonic Hypertonic Hypotonic

Consumption Type Pre-exercise Sports Drinks (PRX) During Exercise Sports Drinks Recovery Drinks

Distribution Channel Modern Trade Drug Stores Convenience Store E-Commerce Other Retail Format

Sports Drink Market- Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the sports drink market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering sports drink. The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the sports drink market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the sports drink market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Report Summary The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of sports drinks across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of sports drink during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation Estimates at global and regional levels for sports drink are available in terms of value (US$ Mn) & volume (Units). A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global sports drink market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the sports drink market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for sports drinks has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of sports drinks, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering sports drink has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the sports drink domain. 5 Forecast Highlights on Global Sports Drink Market North America is expected to remain dominant in the global sports drink market. North America sports drinks market is projected to reach nearly US$ 9,700 million value by the end of 2022. Owing to the increasing number of people seeking healthy and active lifestyle, the North America is witnessing steady growth in sports drinks market. Europe is anticipated to emerge as the second largest market in sports drinks. The region will showcase steady growth during 2017-2022. Isotonic sports drinks will emerge as one of the most-preferred sports drinks, surpassing US$ 11,700 million in revenues by 2022 end. Containing similar concentration of sugar and salt as in human body, while offering natural fluid balance makes Isotonic popular among athletes. Recovery drinks on basis of consumption are gaining traction in the global sports drinks market. Towards the end of 2017, one out of every two sports drinks consumed globally will be a recovery drink. Compared to various distribution channels in sports drinks, Modern trade is expected to be the largest, gaining around one-third revenue share by the end of 2017. Meanwhile, E-Commerce is anticipated to account for the lowest revenue share in the global sports drink market.

