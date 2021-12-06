Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells (Huvec) Market Projected To Witness A Double-Digit CAGR During 2031

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR’s report on the global human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVEC) market forecasts a healthy growth trajectory for the 2021-2031 forecast period. According to the study, rapid advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering are opening up new growth avenues for advanced disease treatment, particularly across areas such as oncology.

As per data published by GLOBOCAN, global cancer burden rose to 19.3 million cases, while associated fatalities increased to 10 million by 2020. Amongst all the cancers, breast cancer accounts for nearly a quarter of the total cases diagnosed every year. Hence, healthcare providers are incorporating highly advanced therapeutic approaches, thereby widening the growth prospects for human umbilical vein endothelial cells.

Manufacturers are directing bulk of their investments across key regions such as China, India, and other countries in Asia Pacific. Over the years, these countries have witnessed unprecedented expansion of their existing healthcare infrastructure. This is majorly attributed to the presence of a huge population base, necessitating delivery of advanced healthcare for various chronic and infectious diseases.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By type, pooled donor-derived HUVECs are expected to experience elevated sales through 2031

Oncology to emerge as a highly promising application area for HUVEC-based treatment

The U.S. to generate multiple revenue streams for the market, across CVD treatment, oncology, and angiogenesis

Extensive development of biotechnology and cell culture studies driving demand across India

Key Market Segments Covered

Type Single Donors of Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells Pooled Donors of Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells

Application Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells for Wound Healing Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells for Angiogenesis Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells for Tissue Engineering Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells for Inflammation Treatment Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells for Oncology Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells for Other Applications

Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K Italy Russia Nordics Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Turkey Rest of MEA



Key Questions Answered in Report

Which are the most lucrative markets for human umbilical vein endothelial cells?

Which factors will impact the growth of the market over the coming years?

How will changing trends impact the strategies of market players?

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities across regions?

Which companies are leading the human umbilical vein endothelial cells industry?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the market?

