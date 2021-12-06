Increasing Demand For Bandwidth-Intensive Applications, The IT And Telecom Sectors Dominated The India SD-WAN MS Market

According to Fact.MR, Insights of SD WAN Managed Services is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of SD WAN Managed Services is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of SD WAN Managed Services and trends accelerating SD WAN Managed Services sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of, identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Segmentation Analysis of SD WAN Managed Services Market

The global SD WAN Managed Services market is bifurcated based on component, organization size, deployment model, verticals and geographic regions.

Based on Component:

SD-WAN Edge

SD-WAN Controller

Service Orchestrator

SD-WAN Gateway

Subscriber Web Portal

Based on Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Based on Deployment Model:

On-premise

Cloud Based

Hybrid

Based on Verticals:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Who are the key service providers of SD WAN Managed Services market?

The SD WAN Managed Services market is a fragmented, hence, the market comprises of more number of regional and international players at the market. Some of the leading service providers of this market are

Fujitsu

Silver Peak

Telstra

Versa Networks

Masergy

Verizon

VMware Inc.

Citrix

Cisco

AT&T

Key service providers are actively operating with the objective of achieving a significant share of the market, using both organic and inorganic growth strategies. The main objectives were services launch, collaboration, acquisition, and progressively improving their architecture and others.

This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends of SD WAN Managed Services and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global SD WAN Managed Services sales.

