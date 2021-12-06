Pharmaceutical Robots Market worth $119.5 Million by 2021 : Technological advancements in the field of Laboratory Applications

Pune, India, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research report “Pharmaceutical Robots Market by Type (Traditional Robots (Articulated Robots, SCARA Robots, Delta Robots, Cartesian Robots), Collaborative Robots), Application (Picking and Packaging, Laboratory Applications) – Global Forecast to 2021″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, this report studies the global market for the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. This market is expected to reach USD 119.5 Million by 2021 from USD 64.4 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Benefits offered by robotic systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing is a key factor driving the growth of pharmaceutical robots market. The base year considered for the study is 2015, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2016 and 2021.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Pharmaceutical Robots Market“

98 Tables

40 Figures

141 Pages

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=210985096

The key factor driving the growth of the market is the benefits offered by robotic systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The global Pharmaceutical Robots Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on type, the market is segmented into traditional robots and collaborative robots. The traditional robots segment is expected to command the largest share of the global market. The traditional robots segment is further categorized into articulated, SCARA (selective compliance articulated robot arm), delta/parallel, Cartesian, and other robots (which include spherical and dual-arm robots). The articulated robots segment accounted for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical traditional robots market in 2016.

On the basis of application, the global Pharmaceutical Robots Market is segmented into picking and packaging, inspection of pharmaceutical drugs, and laboratory applications. In 2016, the picking and packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the global Pharmaceutical Robots Market. Factors such as demand for personalized packaging configurations and advantages of robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing such as high speed, accuracy, ability to track and trace, error-free operation, fewer accidents, and better utilization of the floor space are contributing to the large share of the picking and packaging segment.

Based on region, the Pharmaceutical Robots Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global market. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the increase in domestic industrial robot companies, flourishing pharmaceutical industry, increasing number of conferences and exhibitions, investment and funding in the robots industry, and Japan’s Robot Strategy are driving the growth of the APAC Pharmaceutical Robots Market.

Request for sample pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=210985096

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), FANUC Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Shibuya Corporation (Japan) are the prominent players in the global Pharmaceutical Robots Market.

Browse Related Reports:

Medical Robots Market by Product (Instruments & Accessories and Robot Systems (Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Hospital Robots, Non-invasive Surgery Robots)), Application (Orthopedic, Laparoscopy, Neurology) – Global Forecasts to 2021.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-robotic-systems-market-2916860.html

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets™

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com