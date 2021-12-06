Automotive Chip Market Growth, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Automotive Chip Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global automotive chip market is anticipated to value USD 56.24 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecasted years, 2017 to 2025. Increasing demand for infotainment, navigation, and lighting systems among luxury vehicles for enhancing driver and passenger experience is projected to drive the market growth for automotive chips.

The analog ICs component segment is expected to gain traction in the upcoming years due to their usage in automating premium and luxury vehicles. The logic ICs are also witnessing significant demand across the globe due to their ability to control navigation and infotainment systems in the vehicles.

The passenger vehicle type segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecasted period due to rising demand for luxury sedans and SUVs owing to its feature of enhanced passenger comfort. On the other hand, the commercial vehicles segment is also gaining traction due to the rising need to spend on mining, e-commerce, and infrastructure activities.

The Asia Pacific registered a significant share across the global automotive chip market in 2016 due to the surging number of key automotive manufacturers across China, Japan, and India. North America generated a revenue of USD 3.41 Billion on account of increasing demand for personal vehicles prevailing among the people residing in developed countries like the U.S. and Canada.

The market for the automotive chip includes key players such as Texas Instruments Incorporated, ON Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics, Infineon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors. Huge investments are being undertaken by these players to develop innovative and technologically advanced products for gaining a competitive advantage and widening their global presence.

Automotive Chip Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Logic ICs

Analog ICs

Microcontrollers & Microprocessors

Memory

Automotive Chip Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Chassis

Powertrain

Safety

Telematics & Infotainment

Body Electronics

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2016, the market share of body electronics segment exceeded 25.0% across the global market.

The passenger vehicle type segment is projected to register a CAGR of around 10.8% from 2017 to 2025.

In 2016, Asia Pacific registered significant share across the global automotive chip market.

The key players in this market are Texas Instruments Incorporated, ON Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics, Infineon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

