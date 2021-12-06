Targeting Pods Market Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2021 to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

The global targeting pods market size is anticipated to value USD 5.21 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecasted years, 2017 to 2025. The rising need for ensuring international border safety and security is expected to trigger the market growth for targeting pods.

The FLIR sensors segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025 owing to its functionalities like GUI control and BDA (Battle Damage Assessment). The Moving Map Systems (MMS) segment is estimated to gain traction in the upcoming years on account of its rising usage across industrial sectors like automotive, naval and aviation.

The segment of combat aircraft held the highest share in 2016 owing to its features like inbuilt radar, stealth built and heavy payloaders. On the other hand, the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecasted period, 2017 to 2025 due to the rising adoption of these platforms in disaster management, surveillance and operations related to law enforcement.

In 2016, Europe held the largest share across the global market due to the rising investments being undertaken across the defense sector. Further, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025 across the global market on account of rising awareness regarding public safety prevailing across several governing organizations.

The targeting pod market includes key players such as Raytheon Company; FLIR Systems, Inc.; Thales Group; ASELSAN A.S.; and L3 Technologies, Inc. These players are developing strategies like mergers and acquisitions for widening their geographical reach and product portfolio.

Targeting Pods Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

FLIR & Laser Designator Pods

Laser Designator Pods

FLIR Pods

Laser Spot Tracker Pods

Targeting Pods Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

RoW

Israel

