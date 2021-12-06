Aquarium Supplies Market: Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2031

According to the latest research study by Fact.MR, Aquarium supplies market is set to witness substantial growth during 2021-2031. Owing to the increasing fascination with the aquatic environment and its impact on the atmosphere in homes and other commercial or residential areas, the global demand for aquarium supplies has grown among the population over the years.

Furthermore, the market is poised to see substantial growth soon as technology advances and developments have been observed in Aquarium supplies products offered around the world.

Covid-19 Impact on Aquarium Supplies Demand

Since a pandemic like covid-19 is unpredictable and uncontrollable, the market is expected to rebound in a V-shaped pattern over the forecast period. Health crises are a major setback for everyone. This effect was even more evident in the aquarium supplies market, as it also experienced a lack of demand from offline channels.

However, having switched to online sales channels during the pandemic helped them to overcome the supply chain disruptions to some extent. Owing to these factors demand has remained almost stagnant during the past year and is however going to return to normal growth track by the end of 2022.

What is Driving the Demand for Aquarium Supplies?

The aquarium has become a valuable experience with nature for the younger generation and allows them to learn about aquatic animals. In recent years, fish keeping has become a collective interest among the people all over the world, commencing the development of the global market for aquarium accessories.

The global market for aquarium accessories is largely driven by escalating demand in the population for ornamental fish and the aesthetic benefits of keeping the aquarium indoors. The retention of fish in the aquariums and its decoration with ornamental plants and other invertebrate species are gaining significance, as it offers them therapeutic benefits.

Additionally, one of the main reasons for the increased demand for aquarium supplies is product innovation in decorative items. The aquarium is being recreated with smaller, smarter and more efficient equipment, making it easier to keep and clean. Owing to the aforementioned factors, aquarium supplies demand is poised to remain consistent throughout the forecast period.

Key Segments

By Product Type

  • Decorative Items
  • Aquariums, Stands & Canopies
  • Filters & Filter media,
  • Controllers & Testing,
  • Pumps & Powerheads
  • Temperature Control
  • Water conditioners & Additives,
  • Fish food & feeders
  • Others

By Water type

  • Freshwater,
  • Saltwater

By Aquarium size

  • Less than 50 Gallon
  • 50 – 100 Gallon
  • Above 100 Gallon

By Sales Channel

  • Offline
    • Convenience Stores
    • Specialty Stores
    • Supermarkets & Hypermarket
    • Retailers & Wholesalers
    • Other Distribution channels
  • Online
    • Direct Sales
    • E-Commerce Sales

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
  • East Asia
    • China, Japan, South Korea
  • South Asia
    • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
  • Oceania
    • Australia and New Zealand
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Aquarium Supplies?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of aquarium supplies include

  • Penn Plax
  • Qian Hu
  • Interpet
  • Jebao
  • Tropical Marine Centre Spectrum Brands Guangdong Boyu Group
  • API
  • Aquaria
  • AZOO
  • United Pet Group
  • ZooMed
  • Hagen
  • Blue Ribbon
  • Hailea Arcadia
  • Live Aquaria
  • Aqueon
  • among others

Key manufacturers in the market are adopting a blend of organic and inorganic strategies to stay competitive in the market. Some of the players are launching an innovative product to expand their portfolio. Whereas others are strengthening their sales channel and utilizing e-commerce to improve their overall sales footprint and geographical reach.

