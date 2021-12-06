Aquarium Supplies Market: Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2031

According to the latest research study by Fact.MR, Aquarium supplies market is set to witness substantial growth during 2021-2031. Owing to the increasing fascination with the aquatic environment and its impact on the atmosphere in homes and other commercial or residential areas, the global demand for aquarium supplies has grown among the population over the years.

Furthermore, the market is poised to see substantial growth soon as technology advances and developments have been observed in Aquarium supplies products offered around the world.

Covid-19 Impact on Aquarium Supplies Demand

Since a pandemic like covid-19 is unpredictable and uncontrollable, the market is expected to rebound in a V-shaped pattern over the forecast period. Health crises are a major setback for everyone. This effect was even more evident in the aquarium supplies market, as it also experienced a lack of demand from offline channels.

However, having switched to online sales channels during the pandemic helped them to overcome the supply chain disruptions to some extent. Owing to these factors demand has remained almost stagnant during the past year and is however going to return to normal growth track by the end of 2022.

What is Driving the Demand for Aquarium Supplies?

The aquarium has become a valuable experience with nature for the younger generation and allows them to learn about aquatic animals. In recent years, fish keeping has become a collective interest among the people all over the world, commencing the development of the global market for aquarium accessories.

The global market for aquarium accessories is largely driven by escalating demand in the population for ornamental fish and the aesthetic benefits of keeping the aquarium indoors. The retention of fish in the aquariums and its decoration with ornamental plants and other invertebrate species are gaining significance, as it offers them therapeutic benefits.

Additionally, one of the main reasons for the increased demand for aquarium supplies is product innovation in decorative items. The aquarium is being recreated with smaller, smarter and more efficient equipment, making it easier to keep and clean. Owing to the aforementioned factors, aquarium supplies demand is poised to remain consistent throughout the forecast period.

Key Segments

By Product Type

Decorative Items

Aquariums, Stands & Canopies

Filters & Filter media,

Controllers & Testing,

Pumps & Powerheads

Temperature Control

Water conditioners & Additives,

Fish food & feeders

Others

By Water type

Freshwater,

Saltwater

By Aquarium size

Less than 50 Gallon

50 – 100 Gallon

Above 100 Gallon

By Sales Channel

Offline Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Supermarkets & Hypermarket Retailers & Wholesalers Other Distribution channels

Online Direct Sales E-Commerce Sales



By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Aquarium Supplies?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of aquarium supplies include

Penn Plax

Qian Hu

Interpet

Jebao

Tropical Marine Centre Spectrum Brands Guangdong Boyu Group

API

Aquaria

AZOO

United Pet Group

ZooMed

Hagen

Blue Ribbon

Hailea Arcadia

Live Aquaria

Aqueon

among others

Key manufacturers in the market are adopting a blend of organic and inorganic strategies to stay competitive in the market. Some of the players are launching an innovative product to expand their portfolio. Whereas others are strengthening their sales channel and utilizing e-commerce to improve their overall sales footprint and geographical reach.

