Strong demand from end-use industries such as mineral processing, explosives & drilling, water & wastewater treatment, drives the mining chemicals market

The mining industry utilizes chemicals in all stages of production. These chemicals are used to increase the efficiency and productivity of mining processes such as extraction and recovery of minerals from ores. A wide variety of general and specialty chemicals are utilized for mining. The mining chemicals market has generally been characterized by fluctuations in commodity prices, low profit margins, and increased competition from producers in less developed countries, especially China which has aggressively been manufacturing and exporting mining chemicals. Continuous changes in the landscape of ores have shifted the focus of mining chemical providers towards innovations in the technology that can ensure economical treatment of ores. Advancements in terms of product innovations and technologies are expected to create substantial investment opportunities for mining chemicals.

The mining chemicals market size is estimated to grow from USD 6.02 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.54 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.60%. The mining chemicals market is witnessing considerable growth due to the rise in industrialization and infrastructural development. High demand for mining chemicals is primarily attributed to increasing complexity of ores and decreasing ore grades. The mining chemicals industry has come across new opportunities due to the growing stringent government regulations on wastewater pollution, coupled with the rising demand for quality minerals.

Asia-Pacific market accounted for the largest share of the global mining chemicals market, followed by Europe and North America. Countries such as China and Japan are expected to witness high growth in the mining chemicals market due to rapid economic expansion. The region has vast mineral resources of copper, zinc, aluminum, coal, limestone, and rare earth & precious metals. The positive outlook of the economies is attracting huge investments from global mining companies. As a result, the mining capacity of various metals and minerals is increasing, thereby boosting the demand for mining chemicals.

The demand is primarily met by domestic players of the nations in this region. High demand for mining chemicals in the country can be credited to the continuous exploration and beatification of ores. Additionally, high foreign investments in China’s mining industry are expected to support the application for mining chemicals in the country.

The major players in the Mining chemicals market include AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.), Kemira OYJ (Finland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), Orica Limited. (Australia), ArrMaz Products, L.P. (U.S.), and SNF Floreger (France).

