Wild Yam Powder Market Estimated To Flourish By 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Wild yam powder market is expected to experience mounting demand as a result of advancing pharmaceutical industry. Numerous health benefits of wild yam powder including influence on hormones balance which is benefiting conditions like vaginal dryness, low libido, premenstrual syndrome, osteoporosis, hot flashes and menstrual cramps in young women.

In addition to health benefits, wild yam powder are also considered as best choice for skin health. Wild yam powder which is extracted from wild yam’s root are used in anti-ageing creams as result of its capability of creating favourable conditions for growth of new skin cells. However, choosing proper wild yam powder with composition is dependent on the type of application.

Prominent global players of wild yam powder market includes:- BDS Natural Products, Herbal Advantage, Inc, Xi’an Rainbow Biotech Co. Ltd, Novoherb Technologies, Xtend-Life, Saipro Biotech Private Limited, Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients, Del Monte Foods, Inc, McCall Farms, A M Nutratech Private Limited and Frontier Co-op. among others.

Wild Yam Powder Market Segmentation

Global wild yam powder market is bifurcated into three major categories: type, application and region.

On the basis of type, the global market for wild yam powder is divided into:

6%-90% Diosgenin

Above 90% Diosgenin

On the basis of application, the global market for wild yam powder is categorized as:

Food

Health Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

