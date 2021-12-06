Aminophenol Market Demand And Forecast Study Till Forecast Year 2030 | Fact.MR Research

Aminophenol Market research Report is an inestimable supply of insightful data for business strategists. This Aminophenol Market study provides extensive data which enlarge the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Aminophenol is an organic compound that belongs to the group of chemical compound such as aniline and phenol. Aminophenol has further three derivatives i.e. M-Aminophenol, P-Aminophenol, and O-Aminophenol. Aminophenol including its derivatives is used in a wide variety of applications such as dyeing intermediates in textiles, chemicals etc.

Segmentation Analysis of Aminophenol Market

The global aminophenol market is divided into four major segments: Product type, application, end-use, and region.

On the basis of product type, Aminophenol market has been segmented as follows:

M-aminophenol

P-aminophenol

O-aminophenol

On the basis of application, Aminophenol market is segmented as:

Dye Intermediates

Synthesis precursors

Fluorescent stabilizers

Others applications

On the basis of end-use, Aminophenol market has been segmented as follows:

Pharmaceutical industry

Chemical industry

Cosmetic industry

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, Aminophenol market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

