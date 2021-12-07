Doree now Offers Custom 3D Heat Seal Transfer Services

Brisbane, Australia, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Doree Embroidery & screen printing has come upon with an announcement that their new business model is 3D heat transfer. Being an expertise in heat transfer services, Doree has already registered their trademark in the garment industry through their greater works. Now with moving further, they have taken the advanced technology 3D heat transfer in their hands to cater a quality driven services across the globe.

What is 3D Heat Transfer?

3D Heat seal transfer is the latest innovative technology in the clothing industry which provides unparalleled appearance directly applied on the apparel. It gives an effective output and also a finest production method for logos and designs that upholds numerous color and intricacies

Benefits in 3D Heat Seal Transfer

It provides an appealing outlook and professional appearance for the apparel.

Also it is versatile as it even suits for the all places in the garment like collar, cuffs, pockets which is not applicable in embroidery

Which Company Provides Best 3D Heat Seal Transfer Solutions?

Doree, a reputed embroidery & screen printing company providing quality service since 1934. With having a centurial years of experience, Doree shines best in 3D Heat Transfer with the best quality. Experts of Doree upholds a heap of experience in heat seal transfer and that is why they are leading the market.

Our Suite of Heat Transfer



1. Ultra 3D Transfer

2. Ultra-colour Heat Transfer

3. Heat Transfer Vinyl