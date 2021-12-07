Henan Province, China, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Shengshi Jinyang Group Co., Limited is located in Peony City, the ancient capital of thirteen Dynasties, historical and cultural city of Luoyang. Shengshi Jinyang Group is the innovative enterprise which is set up by the modern enterprise management system. Shengshi Jinyang Group supply the stable performance ,high quality products, good services for the abrasives, refractories, foundry and metallurgical industry customers.

Our company main products: Brown Fused Alumina, White Fused Alumina, Tabular Alumina, Dense Fused Alumina, Zirconia Fused Alumina, Mullite, Spinel, Calcined Kaolin, Calcium Aluminate, Calcined Bauxite, Glass Beads, Refractory Bricks , Refractory castable and so on.

Our company always adhere to the science and technology as the forerunner, strives for survival by the quality, the credibility for development as the purposes, continuously innovation, to satisfy the customers requirement. Now our products are exported to Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, America, Japan, Korea, India and so on more than 20 countries and regions.

Our company constantly enhance the core competitiveness, integration of industry advantage resources, to promote the development of social science, making our own contribution to sustainable development.

Shengshi Jinyang Group Co., Limited sincerely hope cooperating with clients both domestic and overseas to development hand in hand ,create beautiful future together.