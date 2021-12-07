Oral IQ Provides Revolutionary Dental Technology

New York, NY, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Oral IQ is pleased to announce they provide revolutionary LED technology to help their customers maintain optimal oral health with dental clinics and home treatment options. The company offers compact, portable, safe, user friendly and affordable PhotoBioModulation light therapy units, using LED technology, pain relief, and pain management solutions to give patients the best chance of a healthy smile.

At Oral IQ, dental clinics and individuals can order the products to help them manage their oral and general healthcare needs. They are committed to making it more affordable for individuals to get the best treatments in the comfort of their homes with PBM light therapy, LED technology, and more. The PBM light therapy units are compact and convenient, providing reliable self-care solutions for individuals devoted to the best care for them. In addition to the PBM light therapy unit, customers can choose the state-of-the-art LED technology various options.

Oral IQ makes it easy for individuals to have access to obtain advanced smart products managing oral health and orofacial pain management and healthcare beyond the dental office. They understand the importance of advancing healthcare technology to make it easier for individuals to care for their orofacial health at the most affordable prices. Their revolutionary smart compact LED technology is making their goal a reality.

Anyone interested in learning about the exciting self-care Pain Relief LED technology offered can find out more by visiting the Oral IQ website or by calling 1-818-925-4497.

About Oral IQ: Oral IQ is dedicated to providing individuals with the latest technology in oral health and beyond to help them maintain their health and happy smiles outside the dental office. They offer various equipment designed for home use at affordable prices. Their team is constantly working to improve technology to give individuals the smile they deserve.

Press Release Contact :

Company: Oral IQ

Telephone number: 1-818-925-4497

Email address: hello@theoq.shop