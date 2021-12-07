RetireBetterNow.com Names 10 Best Places to Live in Nevada

Las Vegas, NV, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Finding a city or town in Nevada to call home is now easier, thanks to a new list released by RetireBetterNow.com that names the 10 best places to live in Nevada.

All locations, from north to south throughout the state were considered, including the biggest cities, smallest towns and master-planned communities. The places were selected based on seven factors that impact the quality of one’s life, including: Livability; Affordability; Culture; Tax Rates; Housing; Entertainment/Recreation Options; and Accessibility.

The final list consists of the following places to live in Nevada:

Summerlin

Henderson

Reno

Incline Village

Las Vegas

Boulder City

Elko

Mesquite

Carson City

Pahrump

Matiah Fischer, Founder of RetireBetterNow.com, says that such a list is beneficial because of the increased number of people relocating to the state from around the country.

“In recent years, there’s been a large number of people moving to Nevada from out-of-state,” explains Fischer, “From retirees and families to remote workers, the state’s warm weather, affordable real estate and lack of state income tax are just a few of the factors attracting new residents. This list can help anyone considering moving to Nevada find a place to live.”

To see the entire list and learn more about each destination, read the full article: 10 Best Places to Live in Nevada.

