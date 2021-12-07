Prefer Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance in Delhi for Superior Patient Transport by Our Aircraft

Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — An air ambulance, also known as a patient rescue flight, is professionally designed to move emergency patients from one emergency spot to another nursing. It is specialized for medical evacuation or transferring plenty of patients in a medical emergency. We at Air Ambulance from Delhi hovering under Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance are always working with utmost effort and continue to provide patient transport service to the needy person who needs immediate medical attention. We have connections with top health care services where we easily repatriate seriously ill patients to get access to curative aid.

We always show transparent behavior to the sufferers and conveniently relocate them to their desired hospital destination. We are listed amongst the top medical transport service providers where we offer excellent medical personnel, dedicated nurses, and well-behaved paramedical staff. We own state-of-the-art and futuristic charter aircraft where various medical equipment are arranged to provide greater comfort to the victims. At Air Ambulance Service in Delhi, we have a wide range of counteractive equipment like heart rate pacemaker, reconditioned infusion machine, state-of-the-art oxygen cylinder, humidifier, immobilizer, simplified head-end monitor, ultramodern blood pressure equipment, suction machine, and other life-saving gadgets that proves very useful all over the journey.

Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance in Patna Is Shifting Critically Ill Patients with Utmost Effort

We continuously get so many calls from seriously ill patients where they ask for getting the medical transportation service in an emergency. A few days back, a person forms Patna connected with us and asked for a favor. Being a heart patient, he needed to be transferred to Delhi AIIMS. As soon as possible, we arranged the charter aircraft and conveniently repatriated that patient with appropriate remedies. We at Air Ambulance from Patna have plenty of dedicated medical staff who are very responsible and show appropriate behavior in case of any emergency. We have even a commercial stretcher facility where patients are shifted with the help of reputed aircraft. There is a systemized stretcher installed in commercial planes. In a commercial stretcher, there is not any requirement for medical tools as only a medical expert is enough for providing supervision throughout the journey.

We at Air Ambulance Service in Patna got ranked number one as we have quality remedial gadgets along with advanced and modernized aircraft. We also have a fully-furnished ground ambulance van to receive the patients from their homes or health care center. We always kept an eye on the health of the patients so that they transferred conveniently.