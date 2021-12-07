ProAssisting Sees Significant Growth in 2021

Canadaigua, NY, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — ProAssisting is pleased to announce they have seen significant growth throughout 2021. After a steady year in 2020, more businesses understand the value of remote work with business leaders seeking remote executive assistance to ensure their companies operate more smoothly.

Over the first and second quarter of 2021, ProAssisting’s client base expanded by three times with continued growth expected through the remainder of the year. In past years, the company started every sales call with an explanation of how remote work benefits businesses. However, with the transition to more remote work due to the pandemic, the term ‘remote work’ no longer requires an explanation. Instead, they want to discuss the level of support they can expect from a ProAssisting remote executive assistant. As a full-service support company, ProAssisting can provide all the valuable services businesses need to improve efficiency.

ProAssisting partners professional executive assistants -those who provide top-level support- with companies that can leverage such support remotely. These assistants help companies with fast turnaround times and weekend and after-hours services when needed. Each professional has extensive real-world experience, ensuring their clients get the ultimate support to benefit their business.

Anyone interested in learning about the company’s growth this year can find out more by visiting the ProAssisting website or by calling 1-888-934-4944.

About ProAssisting: ProAssisting is a remote executive assistance company providing valuable support to all types of businesses. They understand the value of remote work in today’s workplace. Their team is a cost-efficient alternative to hiring a full-time executive assistant in-house.

