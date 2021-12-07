Learn To Speak Chinese Step-By-Step Through A Structured Chinese Language

Singapore, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The Galaxy Kids app is an easy and fun way to teach Kids Chinese. It intends to empower children with the skills to self-learn Chinese with the help of structured learning and AI powered conversations. Designed to be engaging, the Galaxy Kids app helps children rediscover the joy in learning something new.

Teach your kids Chinese the fun way with the Galaxy Kids app, an AI powered fun learning experience! Now children between the ages 1 to 8 can learn Chinese in an exciting interactive way at home. Programmed to be an enjoyable self-learning experience, Galaxy Kids wishes to bring back the excitement in learning Chinese for Kids.

Why learn Chinese?

Learning a language from a young age contributes greatly to a child’s progress and overall aptitude. Chinese can be quite a demanding to learn when compared to all other languages. Which is why children can start learning earlier on in order to gain a more competitive edge in the global scenario?

The Idea behind our Learning App

The Galaxy Kids app is intended to have a personalized approach towards quality education which is both fun and interactive. Children can now use this tool to learn and have fun at the same time. With this new technology, children from all parts of the world will no longer feel discouraged from learning a versatile language such as Mandarin.

AI powered learning with Galaxy Kids

Galaxy Kids leverages AI technology to power interaction between the app and the child using it. Kids can now relish their new found love of learning while holding the virtual paws of our adorable “AI learning buddies”. These characters will interact with your kid and provide lessons that are personalized according to your child’s needs. Together, they can sing, listen to stories and play games while learning. They are your child’s personal buddy that will guide them on their journey to learning Chinese. Children can access them whenever they open the app. Language learning has been made more simplified with modern AI technology.

Company Information

Headquarters

Singapore

30 Cecil Street # 21-08

Prudential Tower Singapore 049712

Thailand

1213/326 Town In Town Soi.21, Ladprao 94,

Srivara Road, Phlabphla,

Wangthonglang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand

Website: https://chinese.galaxykids.ai/