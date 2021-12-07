Ecosmob Technologies bags INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award 2021 by TMC

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ —

About MVNO solutions

An MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) is a wireless communication service provider who doesn’t own the spectrum or wireless network infrastructure. It leases the infrastructure from an MNO (Mobile Network Operator) and uses its own software based infrastructure. Thus it provides wireless communication services with its own brand with various value added services (VAS) that are not provided by MNO.

The MVNOs can have full control over not only the target customers but also the VAS and the price to keep it competitive in the telecom industry. The MVNO solution delivered by Ecosmob Technologies contains the following components,

VoIP technology based Call Routing Engine

Interconnection with MNO and Terminating Carriers

Android & iOS mobile applications: For Customer Selfcare To make/receive calls over the Internet and SIM Instant Messaging Services for on-net users SMS/MMS Services to communicate with off-net users and few VAS

Integration with 3rd party CRM and Ticketing Systems

Prepaid/Postpaid billing of Voice and Data Services

“We sincerely thank TMC for presenting this award to us. We dedicate this achievement to our team members who have been staunchly working on developing customised solutions and keeping our clients satisfied.”, said Ruchir Brahmbhatt and Maulik Shah – Co founders & Directors of Ecosmob Technologies.

“Congratulations to Ecosmob Technologies for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. MVNO solutions have demonstrated outstanding quality and have delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

About Ecosmob Technologies

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a renowned provider of carrier-grade software solutions and services. We help our clients modernize their networks for competitive positioning and business outcomes. With our team of experts, cutting-edge technologies, and transparent processes, we focus on providing excellent customer services.

Our core expertise lies in VoIP solutions, DevOps, web & mobile applications, and outsourced developer staffing services. Ecosmob’s highly skilled developers have a consistent track record of delivering solutions within specified deadlines. Our solutions are deployed in telecom, IT, healthcare, education, etc. worldwide.

