Refinance your Mortgage with 1st Florida Mortgage

Many consumers refinance to lower their interest rates, lower their monthly payments, or access the equity in their house. Others refinance to pay off a mortgage faster, avoid FHA mortgage insurance, or transfer from an adjustable to a fixed-rate loan.

With so many options available, homeowners can feel satisfied knowing they have made an educated decision about how best to finance their Mortgage.

A mortgage refinance is the method of replacing your existing house loan with a new one. For example, you buy a home and take a mortgage to pay. When you refinance your home and take a new mortgage, the mortgage pays off the old home loan’s balance.

The process of refinancing your home is simple. First, you need to qualify for the loan, just like you had to meet for your previous Mortgage. In Mortgage refinance Florida, you need to apply, go through the underwriting process, and complete the last step of closing.

