DLM Industry Solutions Offers Blower Truck Technology Innovations

Rosny-Sous-Bois, France, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ —For expertise in blower technology for trucks and tractors, DLM Industry Solutions, offers exceptional tailor-made designs at affordable prices from its Rosny-Sous-Bois location.

The company has emerged as a significant leader in blowing technologies for a host of applications that also extend to deliverers, farmers, people working in the CUMA sector, fixed-line industries and communities.

Their complete blowing and onboard weighing systems are patented models designed initially by Yves Romanet and have been utilised on scores of trucks and other vehicles across France.

They are developed to measure and adapted effectively to the needs and activities of the customer.

They also manufacture blowers adaptable on dumpers or poly-bins of the truck or agricultural trailer for companies and autonomous and independent hydraulic motors for individuals.

“These technological advances make it possible to deliver pellets, forest chips, but also all industrial products requiring pneumatic transport,” said a company official. “We have also developed systems for other applications, such as blowing crushed ice, substrates for green roofs, mulch and straw.”

DLM Industry Solutions is highly regarded as an innovator and can list numerous clients it has worked with. These include Interpec, Ets Girousse, Pellet Emilia, Inovely Lecoeur, Granueco, Broyage Noeppel and ecotecnic.

“Whether you are a professional company or an individual, we can provide solutions if your vehicles are not equipped with a blower. We have taken up the challenge in offering “go anywhere” blowers that can be adapted to small or large trucks,” the company official said.

For more information about their portfolio of blower solutions, call: +33 9 80 80 86 78 or email: contact@dlm-sas.fr. Alternatively, visit their website: https://www.dlm-sas.fr/