9 Tips To Keep Your Carpets Clean During The Winter Months

London, UK, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Carpets are functional and capable of significantly improving the aesthetics of our spaces. They help dampen the noise, they act as a cushion that decreases the impact of falls, and they can keep the soles of our feet warm, especially during wintertime. But like any other item in our house, they need to be regularly cleaned. As they are exposed to different kinds of dirt and microorganisms that can damage their function and look, they must be maintained by carpet cleaning Rayleigh technicians.

In this article, we’re particularly discussing proper carpet care during the winter months. Check out these nine tips you need to know and follow.

Clean even before the winter season comes. ??carpet cleaning Essex for winter shouldn’t begin once it’s officially wintertime. Make sure that you have your carpets deep-cleaned during the fall season.

Vacuum more often during winter. If you want to keep dirt and debris to a minimum during the colder months of the year, you should vacuum more frequently. It’s better to invest in efficient vacuum cleaners to keep those utility bills down as well.

Focus on the first floor of your home first. If you have more than one storey at home, you should pay attention to carpets and area rugs located in high traffic areas first — which can be mostly found in the first floor of your house.

Know how to deal with winter-related carpet issues. Salt from snow can damage your carpet fibres. To address it, you have to spray your carpet with a solution of warm water and white vinegar. Dab with a dry cloth to collect the salt.

Spot-clean whenever the situation calls for it. ??Ask any carpet cleaning Essex and one of the best tips that you’ll get is to always be quick when cleaning spills and stains. Don’t wait for that wine or chocolate to seep into your carpet deeper before you take action.

Place walk-off area mats and runners in your entrances. Prevention is better than cure. That said, you can avoid bringing outdoor dirt to your carpets in the first place if you have mats and runners places in your entryways. Also, make it a habit to remove shoes before entering your home.

Keep your outdoors clean. In relation to the previous item, you should also keep your patio, garage, and other outdoor spaces clean. Remember: A clean outdoors is a clean indoors as well.

Consider a plastic cover during huge gatherings. If you’re inviting people to your home and there’s a high chance for your carpet to get really dirty and badly stained, it’s best to protect it with a plastic cover.

Turn to professionals for deep-cleaning. To keep your carpets clean and dirt-free, vacuuming alone isn’t enough. You have to call professional cleaning technicians to deep-clean your carpets, mats, area rugs, and runners.

