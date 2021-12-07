Make Your Family Weekend More Wonderful at The Ferry Inn in the Isle Of Oxney

London, UK, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Bonding over good food with your family members offers a number of benefits. It can boost your physical and mental health as well as your communication skills. For the younger family members, it can also teach them good eating habits and help improve their self-esteem. If you’re planning to spend your weekend with the whole family, The Ferry Inn is one of the best places to eat in Tenterden.

Awesome Food, Warm Atmosphere

From the heart of the Isle of Oxney comes one of the most recommended restaurants in Tenterden. The Ferry Inn uses the freshest local produce and ingredients to give you and your family a dining experience unlike any other.

Whether you’re in for a steak meal (or a vegan one) or you want to explore seafood dishes like sea bass fillet, pan-fried scallops, or smoked salmon, they guarantee to provide you with their culinary trademark — food boasting impeccable taste, served with a home-cooked appeal sure to warm your bellies and your hearts.

While your kids can enjoy fantastic desserts, you and other older members of the family can choose from their wide range of wines and beers.

The cordial atmosphere of The Ferry Inn can be partly attributed to the rich history that the restaurant prides itself in. The building itself was first constructed in the 1960s for travellers. Today, the family-run business is able to preserve the classiness of the restaurant’s architectural elements while introducing contemporary features — making it a dining space that appeals to every member of the household.

Thanks to their trained and accommodating staff, diners of The Ferry Inn can also expect prompt and warm customer service. This adds to the cosiness that the restaurant offers. Especially if you’re bringing your whole family with you, you’ll surely be satisfied with the inviting ambience that they excellently provide. Paired with the fresh meals they serve, this kind of atmosphere is perfect for you to spend quality time with your loved ones.

More Things to Do With Your Family

The Ferry Inn — which is consistently named as one of the finest restaurants in Tenterden — is just one of the many amazing places to visit when you visit this Kentish town. You can choose to stay at the many AirBnbs and holiday cottages in the area. You can also go camping and enjoy nature’s incredible views with your loved ones.

If you’re in for a one-of-a-kind ride, you can check out the steam-powered Kent and East Sussex Railway. To further indulge in the town’s history, you have to stop by the Tenterden and District Museum or simply take a stroll down streets laced with many architectural icons.

Spend A Great Weekend With Your Family

Are you looking for one of the best places to eat in Tenterden? The Ferry Inn invites you to a unique gastronomic experience that can make your family weekend more wonderful. To place your reservations, call them on 01233 758246 or email them at info@oxneyferry.com. To learn more about them, visit their website: https://www.oxneyferry.com.