7 Things To Remember When Buying Fruit Basket Gifts Online

London, UK, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Only a few gift items can better be considered as a symbol of care and warmth than fruit baskets. A beautifully decorated hamper brimming with tasty and nutritious produce is a present that can be given to a wide array of occasions — whether it’s for Christmas, Valentine’s Day, birthday, or just because.

No matter how versatile it may be, you still have to be careful when buying fruit baskets — especially when you’re only ordering them online. Here are seven things that you should bear in mind.

Set your budget. When you’re buying fruit basket gifts (or any other presents), budget is something that you should settle first. You have to know how many items you’re ordering and where they will be sent (you have to consider delivery charges) so you won’t overspend.

Know your recipient. What is your recipient’s favourite fruit? Would they like to also have something else in the basket such as wine or jam? Apart from these preference-based decisions, the general rule of thumb is that you have to offer variety. Don’t just include one or two types of fruit in the basket.

Match the event. Consider the event that you’re celebrating. Is it for a birthday or the holidays? Will it be sent as a get-well-soon gift? Depending on the occasion, your supplier can style the hamper and include appropriate fruits accordingly.

Get the right size. If you’re sending a fruit basket to a company or an organisation, sending something small wouldn’t make sense. Similarly, if you’re delivering one to a friend, you wouldn’t want them to be overwhelmed by a large hamper of fruits that they can’t consume on their own.

Style matters. As stated, your supplier can style your basket according to the occasion. The style also hugely matters if you want to make your basket look visually full. You don’t want to send a fruit basket that seems a little bit underwhelming or plainly packaged.

Care to add some extras. Some shops include other items on a fruit basket. For instance, if you’re ordering one as a birthday or Valentine’s gift, it’s a great idea to include a little teddy bear, wine, or chocolates in the package as well. If you want to be unique, you can also opt to send a basket of dried fruits instead of the regular, fresh produce.

Order from a trusted online shop. You have to be careful when selecting your supplier because you’re ordering your fruit basket online and you’re not the one putting it together. Take into account customer reviews and don’t forget to ask about their delivery fees.

