13th International Conference on Stroke, Neurology and Cerebrovascular Diseases

Posted on 2021-12-07 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

London, UK, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ —

NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS 2022

How would you like to learn from industry leaders at a conference by the nation’s leading Neurology professional organization? The largest group for 11th Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases Conference more than 300 professional and student attendees.

Its annual NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS 2022 is your opportunity to develop your skills, share ideas, learn fresh ways to grow yourself and your research, all while immersing yourself in a fostered community of professionals and resources that can enhance career knowledge.

Attend for sessions, keynotes and networking, and keep coming back for the killer opportunity to connect with leading Researchers, Doctors, Vendors and Company Managers.

In 2021, Neurological conference virtually for the first time and explored social injustice, strategic communications, misinformation, the pandemic and more — stay tuned for details about what 2022 has to offer!

Attendees Can:

  • Take advantage of opportunities to learn insights about Neurology and Neurological Congress from a variety of oral and poster presentations.
  • Meet and network with neurology ranging from studentsto deansfaculty, and researchers.
  • Take advantage of opportunities to collaborate with experts from around the world.
  • Attend prominent plenary sessions about relevant issues affecting neurology and the recent techniques adapted in Neurology.

All submitted conference papers will be peer reviewed by competent reviewers. The post conference proceedings will be abstracted and indexed in Stroke and Cerebrovascular Disease with DOI.

Conference Date: March 11-12, 2022 London, UK

Abstract Submission Deadline: January 05, 2022

Early Bird Registration End: December 28, 2021

Abstract Submission / Registration: strokecongress[@]lifesciencemeetings.org

General Queries: strokecongress[@]lifescienceconferences.org

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution