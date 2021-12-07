10th Global Business and Marketing Studies Summit

Zurich, Switzerland, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ —

BUSINESS SUMMIT 2022

How would you like to learn from industry leaders at a conference by the nation’s leading Business professional organization? The largest group for 10th Business and Marketing Studies Conference more than 300 professional and student attendees.

Its annual BUSINESS SUMMIT 2022 is your opportunity to develop your skills, share ideas, learn fresh ways to grow yourself and your research, all while immersing yourself in a fostered community of professionals and resources that can enhance career knowledge.

Attend for sessions, keynotes and networking, and keep coming back for the killer opportunity to connect with leading Business Researchers, Entrepreneurs, Vendors and Company Managers.

In 2021, Business conference virtually for the first time and explored social injustice, strategic communications, misinformation, the pandemic and more — stay tuned for details about what 2022 has to offer!

Attendees Can:

Take advantage of opportunities to learn insights about Business and Marketing Congress from a variety of oral and poster presentations.

Meet and network with Business ranging from students to deans , faculty , and researchers .

Take advantage of opportunities to collaborate with Business experts from around the world.

Attend prominent plenary sessions about relevant issues affecting Business and the recent techniques adapted in Business.

All submitted conference papers will be peer reviewed by competent reviewers. The post conference proceedings will be abstracted and indexed in Business and Marketing Studies with DOI.

Conference Date: March 14-15, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland

Abstract Submission Deadline: January 25, 2022

Early Bird Registration End: January 28, 2022

Abstract Submission / Registration: business[@]eurosessions.com

General Queries: business[@]eurosessions.com